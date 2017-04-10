Trump Jr nixes 2018 NY bid but could run for office someday

FILE - In this July 19, 2016, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., son of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The younger Trump posted a message on Twitter likening Syrian refugees to a bowl of poisoned Skittles, causing a stir and negative tweets on the internet into Tuesday, Sept. 20. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. says he will not be a candidate for governor of New York next year, but he is not ruling out a possible run for office in the future.

Trump Jr. has been rumored to be considering a move to follow his father’s footsteps into politics.

But in an interview Monday with The Associated Press, he denies any speculation that he might challenge incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I am not running in 2018,” Trump Jr. says in his first public comments about a possible candidacy next year. But he acknowledges having been bitten by the politics bug.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric have led the Trump Organization since their father took over the presidency in January.

