MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina has formed far out in the Atlantic Ocean where it poses no immediate threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Rina has formed about 890 miles (1,430 kilometers) east of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Tropical Storm #Rina Advisory 4: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Rina. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) November 7, 2017

The storm is currently moving to the north at 7 mph (11 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.