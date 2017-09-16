MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen and brush by some islands that were recently wrecked by Hurricane Irma.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). It was located about 620 miles east southeast of the Lesser Antilles and was heading west at 20 mph (31 kph). A slower west-northwest motion is expected over the next couple of days.

Newly named Tropical Storm #Maria expected to strengthen and affect portions of the Leeward Islands as a hurricane. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/YCUkxWGSKQ — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2017

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat.

Maria is expected to be a hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands on Monday.

Maria could also affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by mid-week as a dangerous major hurricane, and hurricane watches could be issued for these islands as early as Sunday.

