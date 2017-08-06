MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin has formed over the northwestern Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported late Sunday that Franklin was located 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaraguan-Honduran border with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (21 kph).

Tropical Storm #Franklin Advisory 2: Tropical Storm Franklin Forms Over the Northwestern Caribbean. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 7, 2017

It was expected to continue moving in that direction for the next 48 hours. Forecasters predicted it would move across the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night and Tuesday.

T.S. Franklin forecast cone, just issued. pic.twitter.com/FZVZMqhQnx — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 7, 2017

It was expected to strengthen before reaching the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Land hazards with #Franklin include TS force winds & rainfall amounts of up to 12" in Belize/Yucatan, causing life-threatening flash floods pic.twitter.com/mJie6G3zAg — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 7, 2017

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 105 miles (169 kilometers) from the center, mainly to the northeast.

