Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say the storm is about 485 miles (780 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and 595 miles (958 kilometers) east of Trinidad on Monday afternoon.

New Tropical Storm Don, just under 500 miles East of Barbados. pic.twitter.com/q1MOI4vWnB — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) July 17, 2017

It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving west at 17 mph (28mph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Grenada. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

Don's cone shows the Windward Islands impacted Tuesday PM. Forecast says only a tropical storm. pic.twitter.com/6sP2BbHRNu — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) July 17, 2017

An Air Force Reserve crew found the storm small and well-defined but not particularly well-organized. Don is expected to dissipate within 72 hours.

