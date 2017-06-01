Tropical Storm Beatriz moves ashore in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beatriz soaked parts of southern Mexico with heavy rains after it moved ashore in an area of touristy beach communities Thursday night and began weakening.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Thursday and was headed northeast at about 6 mph (9 kph). It was centered about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Puerto Angel and was forecast to dissipate Friday in the mountains of Oaxaca state.

Oaxaca state Civil Protection authorities closed schools in the entire state Thursday, and tourists along the coast were advised to stay inside their hotels.

The hurricane center said Beatriz could dump 8 to 12 inches (200 to 300 millimeters) of rain across Oaxaca, with higher accumulations in spots, likely causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

“Heavy rainfall remains the primary threat,” the center said in a bulletin.

Mexican authorities reported two slides blocking roads in the region.

