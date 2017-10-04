Tropical Depression #16 forms in southwestern Caribbean Sea

(WSVN) - Tropical Depression #16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the depression had wind speeds of 35 miles per hour, and was moving northwest at seven miles per hour.

Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Warning issued. pic.twitter.com/8LWOMXKsS6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 4, 2017

The depression is currently located 25 miles south-southwest of San Andres Island.

