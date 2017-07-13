Traveler checks-in can of beer at Australian airport

(WSVN) - Airline companies tell travelers to pack only what’s necessary, and one passenger decided a can of beer was an essential item.

A traveler at an Australian Airport, Saturday, checked-in a can of beer while traveling. The airport attendants were shocked to see the bizarre check-in, but the beer successfully passed through screeners, along with the traveler’s luggage.

The passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was his friend’s idea that was previously thought could never work.

The Australian brew arrived undamaged at baggage claim.

