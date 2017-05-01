Travel Alert issued for US citizens traveling to Europe

(WSVN) - The United States Department of State has issued a travel alert for those traveling to Europe.

The U.S. State Department did not cite specific threat in the announcement Monday, but they did point to recent attacks in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Russia and France.

They are requesting that U.S. citizens traveling abroad be aware of the threat of terrorist attacks.

The alert is set to expire on Sept. 1.

There was a travel alert in place over the winter holidays, which expired in February.

