Transgender woman convicted of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

CASPER, Wyo. (WSVN) — A transgender woman in Wyoming has been convicted of sexually assaulting the 10-year-old daughter of a family friend inside a home bathroom.

According to the Billings Gazette, Michelle Martinez invited the girl into the bathroom of a home in Casper back in March, and touched her breasts and genitalia before penetrating her.

The girl told her mother immediately after the assault, and her mother called police. After the attack, the girl cried as she told police “it hurt inside,” the Casper Star Tribune reported.

The child was taken to the hospital, where nurses performed a sexual assault exam and found redness and abrasions.

When police questioned Martinez, officers said she became “noticeably hostile and defensive,” telling them the girl was “talking crap.”

Martinez called the accusations a “publicity stunt,” the Tribune reported. According to court documents, a breath test showed Martinez was drunk on the night of the assault, with a blood alcohol level of .218, almost three times the legal driving limit.

Fox News reports that Martinez, who was previously went by the first name of Miguel before identifying as female, faces up to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of first and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Martinez pleaded not guilty on both counts.

