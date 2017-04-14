TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard has made it to New York’s Penn Station after being stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey for nearly three hours.

Authorities say the train became disabled around 3:25 p.m. Friday due to an Amtrak overhead power problem.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman says the train finally reached Penn Station just before 6 p.m.

The loss of power caused delays of an hour or more on both Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

Amtrak is assessing the extent of the damage.

A passenger from the disabled train became belligerent and sparked a stampede among passengers leaving the overcrowded station.

Police said reports that shots were fired at the station are not true.

