Tour boat with Celebrity Equinox passengers takes on water in Mexico

COZUMEL, Mexico (WSVN) — Celebrity Equinox passengers with passengers from South Florida were on a tour boat that began to take on water, leading to minor injuries.

Passengers from two different ships that left South Florida were on an excursion in Mexico when they began to experience boat problems before the boat began to take on water, Monday afternoon.

Officials said there were minor injuries, but all passengers from Celebrity Equinox and Navigator of the Seas were returned safely.

On Dec. 19, passengers from the Celebrity Equinox were on an excursion when a bus carrying passengers toppled over, killing 12 people.

Everyone in this incident is said to be OK.

