Too cute! Baby hippo checks out her mom’s mouth

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) — Fiona, the baby hippo, is all about exploring.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared this video of her getting a very up-close look at her mom, Bibi. You see her stick her entire head in mom’s mouth.

“This interaction might make you nervous, but Fiona’s care team was happy to see Bibi patiently allowing Fiona to mouth her tongue, tusks and even the back of her throat,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

The zoo says hippos use their mouths to “act tough, play, show affection and explore the world around them.”

Fiona was born six weeks premature in January, but the zoo says she has blossomed and is progressing well after having some health scares in the first few months.

