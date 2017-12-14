Toddler tackles wrestling match competitor to ‘save’ his older sister

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WSVN) — It was the little girl’s first wrestling match, but her younger brother apparently didn’t get the memo.

Four-year-old Ruby Lewis was on the mat, ready to face off her opponent Ryan while her family cheered on the sidelines. But her two-year-old brother Jash apparently believed this was a real-life fight.

Ryan’s mother Tori Prendergast was recording the match as little Jash rushed out onto the mat screaming, tackling her son in an effort to “save” his little sister, Fox News reports.

The audience laughed at the boy’s brave move to defend his sibling, while an adult picked Jash up and brought him back to the sidelines so the match could resume.

“That was the best thing I’ve ever seen,” one spectator could be heard saying in the video. “That was awesome.”

Prendergast said she thought it was “cute” how the little boy ran to protect his older sister.

“I only have boys, but if I had a daughter, I hope they would protect their sister like that,” Prendergast told the Huffington Post.

Jash and Ruby’s mother Crystal told WDNU that the siblings are close, and confirmed they are indeed protective of each other.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.