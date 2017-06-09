Toddler, infant brothers’ cries for help save parents overdosing on heroin

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP/WSVN) — Police say 4-year-old and 1-year-old boys saved a Pennsylvania couple who overdosed by yelling out a window for help.

Upper Darby police say the children yelled out the window, crying that their parents were locked in the bathroom and wouldn’t come out.

Neighbor Kendra Outen called 911, and she and others cared for the children as police and paramedics arrived to revive the couple from heroin overdoses on Wednesday.

“He said, ‘Can you please help me? My mommy and daddy are locked in the bathroom. Can you help me?’” Outen told Fox 29.

When officers arrived, neighbors say the 4-year-old and his 1-year-old brother grabbed the police officer’s leg, crying for help.

After forcing the bathroom door open, officers found 32-year-old Sean Dolhancryk, and 31-year-old Sandra Dicianno, surrounded by multiple bags of drugs, syringes, and a spoon.

The couple, 32-year-old Sean Dolhancryk and 31-year-old Sandra Dicianno, were in a county jail Friday on drug possession and child endangerment charges.

They don’t have attorneys listed in court records.

“This is a perfect example of destroying the family. These kids don’t have a chance,” Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said. “This addiction is more powerful than love of your children. That’s the bottom line.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.