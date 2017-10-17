Toddler in desperate need of transplant denied kidney because father violated parole

(WSVN) - A toddler in desperate need of a kidney transplant was denied the surgery because his father, who surgeons say is a “110 percent” match, violated his parole.

The hospital says it won’t do the operation until the father has proven that he can stay out of jail.

WGCL-TV reports that AJ Burgess, 2, was born prematurely without a functioning kidney, and spent the first 10 months of his life in the neonatal ICU. His future is now uncertain.

His dad, Anthony Dickerson, proved to be a perfect match for his son; however, he had been previously jailed on weapon charges. On Oct. 3, Dickerson was set to take part in the donation process when he was arrested again for possessing a weapon and violating his parole.

After the incident, Burgess’ mother Carmella says Dickerson was told by a healthcare official that he would “need to be on good behavior for three to four months” before being allowed to donate his kidney to his son.

Dickerson was told his status would re-evaluated in Jan. 2018, but Burgess’ mother says that could be too late.

The young boy’s body is starting to fail, doctors said.

Carmella has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her son’s medical expenses.

