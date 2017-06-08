Toddler dies from suspected tick bite infection

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WSVN) — A 2-year-old girl died Sunday after she contracted a bacterial infection from a tick bite.

Fox News reports that Kenley Ratliff’s family had gone camping just before the toddler became ill with Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a tick-borne infection.

Within days, a family friend said the toddler’s health rapidly deteriorated.

“Within less than like five days,” Monica Kirby told WTHR. “Her little body couldn’t handle it.”

Initially, Kenley had tested positive for strep throat, but her condition soon worsened, and she developed a 104-degree fever. She ended up hospitalized and on life support.

The family said the little girl had “little to no brain activity” when they removed the breathing tubes.

Doctors said Rocky Mountain spotted fever has been on the rise in Indiana, and can be especially deadly in children.

“Now our goal is to spread awareness of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever in hopes of saving other children’s lives,” family wrote on their GoFundMe page, which was created to help pay for medical bills.

