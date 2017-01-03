TMZ: Charles Manson transported from prison to hospital

(WSVN) - Convicted murderer Charles Manson has been removed from prison and rushed to the hospital, TMZ is reporting.

Officials took Manson from Corcoran State Prison in California to a hospital in Bakersfield on Tuesday for an undisclosed ailment.

A source told the Los Angeles Times that Manson was “seriously ill,” but officials with the Department of Corrections declined to comment.

“We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons,” said Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Manson led what became known as the Manson Family, a cult-like commune that arose in California in the late 1960s. He is serving 9 life sentences for orchestrating a series of murders committed by his followers over a period of several weeks in 1969.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.