TJX continues to pay employees in Puerto Rico despite stores being closed

(WSVN) - TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Homegoods, is continuing to pay its employees in Puerto Rico despite their inability to work.

The Massachusetts-based company told Fox 25 that it is still paying workers at stores that remain closed due to damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” a spokesperson for the company said.

According to the Boston Globe, there are 29 stores owned by TJX on the island. The company did not say how many stores are still closed after the storms.

More than 60 percent of the island remains without electricity six weeks after Category 4 Hurricane Maria made landfall and knocked out power.

A social media post by the father of a Marshalls employee in Puerto Rico has gone viral, with over 41,000 shares.

Iván Meléndez wrote that he is thankful his son’s employer is still providing him with a paycheck in addition to food and water.

