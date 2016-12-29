Three tons of pork skins recalled for possible Salmonella risk

(WSVN) - There’s only three days left of 2016, but just one more thing had to be taken away from us — a brand of fried pork skins, also known as chicharrones, is recalling one of their flavors.

A brand of pork skins called Wallace’s is recalling more than three tons of their fried pork skins due to the risk of Salmonella contamination.

The items being recalled are the Wallace’s Old Fashioned Pork Skins and Country Time Old Fashioned Fried Pork Skins.

Each recalled item is sold in half-ounce to 1.5-ounce size bags, is flavored Salsa & Sour Cream, and has an expiration date between Jan. 5 and March 23 of 2017.

Valley Milk Products found the contamination at one of their manufacturing plants, affecting items such as chips and mixes for biscuits and cornbread.

