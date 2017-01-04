Three brands of canned cat food being recalled

(WSVN) - Cat lovers, check your feline’s chow: several flavors of canned cat food by 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty have been recalled due to low levels of a vital vitamin.

According to the FDA, The J.M. Smucker Company has announced a voluntary recall of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned food products because of possible low levels of thiamine, also known as vitamin B1.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency, which is dangerous. Some signs of a thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Pet owners are urged to bring their cat to a veterinarian or a local pet emergency room immediately if their cats show any of those signs.

For a full list of the included products being recalled, which were shipped to retailers from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, click here.

No cats have been reported sick in connection with this recall, according to the company.

Customers should stop feeding the affected products to their cats, and are instructed to call the company at (800) 828-9980.

