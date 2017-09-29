‘This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats’: Mom’s car crash photo goes viral

LANCASTER, Penn. (WSVN) — A Pennsylvania mother’s photo showing two undamaged car seats next to her totaled car has gone viral, as she aims to warn parents to buckle up their children.

Jenna Rabberman posted the photo Tuesday of her destroyed 2015 Honda CR-V along with the two car seats. She said the seats protected her 3-year-old child and 6-week-old baby.

“This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every single time,” she wrote. “Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing.”

Rabberman pointed out her story could have been tragic had she not taken “the extra two minutes” to ensure her children were strapped in safely.

Here is the full text of her post:

I’m not one to post anything too heavy or personal on Facebook but guys… THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing. We stopped for milk on the way home from preschool yesterday. We were minutes from home. Another car slammed into us. You never think it will happen to you. My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly. I will be fine, my kids are fine, everything else can be replaced. Sending thanks to God for keeping us safe (along with Honda, Graco & Chicco).

