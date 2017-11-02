The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald’s

(WSVN) - The popular, polarizing McRib sandwich is coming back to McDonald’s.

The fast food giant has posted a blurb on its website teasing its return.

“Get ready for the McRib, the tasty fan favorite slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles, all on a hoagie style bun.”

#8 Reason Why McRib pic.twitter.com/YpAQesjUMg — McDonald's of Hawaii (@McDonaldsHawaii) October 30, 2017

McDonald’s first released the classic item in 1982, but it was removed from the menu in 1985. The McRib has returned to the menu several times since, but only on a limited time basis.

According to a tweet by McDonald’s SoCal, the McRib is slated to return on Thursday. McDonald’s of Hawaii tweeted that it would be available on Nov. 7.

It appears the McRib will only be available in select locations, so check with your local restaurant to be sure.

There's a lot of mystery around why the McRib comes and goes, but to be honest it's a local option based on consumer demand. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 23, 2017

An unofficial fan-run McRib Locator website tracks sightings of the sandwich in real time. http://mcriblocator.com/map.html

