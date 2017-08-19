The Latest: Conservative activists leave Boston Common rally

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a conservative rally and counter-demonstration in Boston and around the country (all times local):

1 p.m.

Participants have left the location of a conservative activist rally, leaving behind thousands of counterprotesters.

Dozens of rallygoers had gathered on the Boston Common on Saturday, but then left shortly after the event was getting underway. It’s unclear if they will gather to rally somewhere else in the city.

Rallygoers had been met by counterprotesters who marched from the city’s Roxbury neighborhood about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) to the Common.

There have been some confrontations involving counterprotesters, including a group that grabbed an American flag out of an elderly woman’s hands, causing her to stumble and fall to the ground.

Organizers of the “Free Speech Rally” have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

