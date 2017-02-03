The internet is freaking out over McDonald’s new Shamrock Shake-flavored beverages

MIAMI (WSVN) - This February, McDonald’s is giving us something to look forward to in 2017 with not one, but five Shamrock Shake-flavored beverages, including the beloved Shamrock Shake.

For McDonald’s fans around the country, the month of St. Patrick’s Day only means one thing: it’s Shamrock Shake season in America.

BEST NEWS EVER: Shammy Shakes are back (as I get ready to workout 😂) 😋🍀😍 #McDonalds #shamrockshake #workhardplayhard — TaniaMStidd 💗 (@tania_stidd) February 3, 2017

#shamrockshake is back at #McDonalds I repeat the #shamrockshake is back — Dmtry the Eccentric (@ThinkerDmitri) February 3, 2017

I just saw "Shamrock Shake" trending on Facebook. My Lord, it's starting. My ultimate weakness. #ShamrockShake — Jenika Enoch (@icemyeyes) February 3, 2017

Usually, the bright green Shamrock Shake could only be altered by asking the barista to add some chocolate drizzle or some extra whip.

But now, according to Brand Eating, McDonald’s has unveiled an entire fleet of Chocolate Shamrock Shake-flavored beverages (both iced and hot).

The limited-time menu is set to roll out on Feb. 7 and will feature the new Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Hot Chocolate, Shamrock Mocha, and last but not least, the Original Shamrock Shake.

The new Shamrock Chocolate Madness drinks menu is currently being rolled out nationwide at participating locations.

