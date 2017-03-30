Texas man sentenced to 15 years for beating pregnant girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas man will spend the next 15 years behind bars for beating his pregnant girlfriend.

Fox 34 reports that 31-year-old Jacob Pauda was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after prosecutors said he beat his girlfriend, Mercedes Ramirez, kicking her in the stomach and chasing her with a knife in February of 2016.

Prosecutors argued that Pauda was intentionally attacking Ramirez as well as her unborn child, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. But while Ramirez testified at the trial, Pauda’s attorney Jesse Mendez said she did not testify willingly, and signed an affidavit of non-prosecution.

Mendez said Ramirez still says she is in a relationship with Pauda, and even brings her children to the jail to visit him.

Pauda was found guilty of third-degree felony domestic assault, which normally carries a 2 to 10 year prison sentence. However, because this was Pauda’s second aggravated assault conviction, he received a 15-year sentence.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.