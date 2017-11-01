Texas man kills daughter’s boyfriend, runs them over, then kills himself

ARLINGTON, Texas (WSVN) — A woman in Texas is now recovering from a horrific ordeal after her father shot her boyfriend, ran them both over with his car, and then killed himself.

According to Fox 4, the woman and her boyfriend, who friends identified as 22-year-old Omar Soto, were leaving a movie with a when the woman’s father drove up and confronted the two.

“[The woman’s father] just asked the boyfriend ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ He responded what his name was, and then he shot him multiple times,” Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook said.

As the woman went to help Soto, the father went on to run both Soto and his daughter over with his car.

“He actually backed up after the shooting and went around an aisle and deliberately ran over both of them as they were sitting there,” Cook told the station.

Police found Soto dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was seriously injured, but was able to answer police questions, Fox 4 reports.

Police later located the father in a nearby parking lot, where he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Soto had just graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in architecture. His brother said that Soto had plans to get his master’s degree and start his own business.

