Texas links car registrations to child support payments

(WSVN) - A Texas law now says that parents who fail to pay for child support will be blocked from renewing their vehicle registrations.

KRIS-TV reports the Texas Attorney General’s office began sending out letters back in September to parents about their delinquent child support payments, warning them about the new law taking effect. It gives the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles the authority to deny registration renewals for parents who haven’t paid child support for a minimum of six months.

Since implementing the law in December, the state has already collected more than $160,000 in back child support.

“It will put them in a bind because you will be driving around with a driver’s license that has been placed on hold, plus a hold on your registrations,” Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector Kevin Kieschnick told KRIS-TV.

More than 7,200 parents received a delinquency notice from the Attorney General’s office, telling them to make payments before attempting to renew their registrations.

The rule affects vehicles registered to those delinquent parents, but does not apply to car titles registered to someone other than the parent, or to jointly-owned vehicles.

