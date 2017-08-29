Texas levee breached; residents told to ‘get out now!’

HOUSTON – Authorities in Texas confirm a levee south of Houston has been breached, as officials urge residents who had not already evacuated to leave immediately.

“The levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached!!” a tweet from Brazoria County read. “Get out now!!”

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta says that the water has come over the levee in the northeast part of the subdivision and is starting to fill the area.

He says residents were told that at some point the levee would be “overtopped.” He said that a mandatory evacuation order was issued Sunday. Sebesta says there are hundreds of homes there. He says hopefully “very few” are still in the area.

Brazoria is one of 12 counties Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested be added to the presidential disaster declaration.

