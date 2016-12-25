AUSTIN, Tex. (WSVN) — A group of inmates from Texas are giving back to the community in a special and unique way.

Covered in tattoos and sitting inside a correctional facility, this isn’t your average crochet club. “I get all kinds of little snide remarks, little comments, you know, ‘Oh you’re a sissy,’ ‘Oh you crochet,'” said Louis Wendell.

Wendell is one of the inmates at the correctional facility located near Austin. He, and all of the other inmates, have struggled with drugs in one way or another in their past.

“I was selling meth and stuff, and it was a lifestyle that I regret,” said Mike, another inmate.

However, they are now working to move on, and to help them do so, they have taken up crocheting stuffed animals. “After a while I got the hang of it, so I decided to stick with it,” Mike said. “I really start reflecting on what I need to be doing and why I shouldn’t be here and where I should be.”

The inmates picked up the art quickly and are learning together. Each stuffed animal they crochet will go to a child in need. They have already donated 50 stuffed animals to the facility’s Blue Santa program.

“I hope whoever does get these animals, clings to them,” said one inmate.

As a perk, after making 10 stuffed animals, the inmate can keep one to send to a family member. Wendell says it’s the first gift, besides a letter, that he has been able to give in years.

“I made my mom a stinky little bear about this size and I stuffed him in a little box,” he said. “It was a little tiny box, and I stuffed him in there, and I sent it to her for Christmas, and I hope she gets it.”

Wendell said every animal is made with love.

Inmates will continue to crochet and donate throughout the year and after Christmas, the facility will donate to other organizations.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.