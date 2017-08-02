Texas boy with Down syndrome wows millions with Whitney Houston song

(WSVN) - A video of a boy with Down syndrome belting out a Whitney Houston classic is warming the hearts of millions online.

Nine-year-old Dane Miller’s aunt captured the video, showing the boy singing Whitney Houston’s hit “I Have Nothing” from the 1993 film “The Bodyguard.”

Dane’s aunt Jeanne posted the video to Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 23 million times.

His mom says Dane is very high-functioning and likes to sing along to music.

She said he started listening to Houston’s music after the family watched a documentary on her.

Dane says he plans to put up more videos on his YouTube channel called “Amazing Dane.”

