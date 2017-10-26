Tesla uses solar energy to power Puerto Rico children’s hospital

(WSVN) - A children’s hospital in Puerto Rico received power and electricity, Tuesday, all thanks to Tesla.

According to NPR, Tesla used its solar panels and batteries to power San Juan’s Hospital del Niño. The company’s founder, Elon Musk, said this is “the first of many solar+battery Tesla projects going live in Puerto Rico.”

Hospital del Niño is first of many solar+storage projects going live. Grateful to support the recovery of Puerto Rico with @ricardorossello pic.twitter.com/JfAu11UBYg — Tesla (@Tesla) October 24, 2017

Citing an article from the El Nuevo Dia, NPR reports the new Tesla system allows the hospital to generate all of the energy it needs. The facility has 35 permanent residents with chronic conditions while offering services to about 3,000 young patients.

According to NPR, Musk announced the success of this project less than three weeks after Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rossello tweeted, “Great initial conversation with @elonmusk tonight. Teams are now talking; exploring opportunities.”

