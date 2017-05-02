Terrifying video shows Good Samaritans rescuing babies from flooded truck

CANTON, Texas (WSVN) — A bystander captured an amazing rescue on video, as Good Samaritans pulled an infant, toddler, and their parents from a truck that had flipped over in rushing water.

With deadly tornadoes striking the area, Tom Mitchell told WFAA that came upon an overturned truck in several feet of water that had several people stuck inside.

Several people were waist-deep in the fast-moving water, trying to pry the doors open to free the family trapped inside. Mitchell began recording the rescue on his phone, capturing the moment when one of the men pulled a limp, unresponsive infant from the truck.

Mitchell jumped into action, putting down his phone as he performed CPR on the baby. As he worked to revive the infant, a woman began praying over him.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe, let him breathe!” she cried.

Mitchell said he began to see the child regain consciousness.

“The first prayer she said, I felt a response in that child,” he told WFAA.

The group was able to resuscitate the baby and toddler, while the parents were also freed from inside the truck.

Both children were taken to a children’s hospital in Dallas. The 4-month old has since been released, while his 18-month-old sister is in stable condition, the station reports.

