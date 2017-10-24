Teens charged with dropping rock onto I-75, killing man

(WSVN) - Several teens have been charged after being accused of dropping a rock from an Interstate 75 overpass and killing a man.

According to Fox 13, five teens were charged, Monday, with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder: Kyle Anger, Alexander Miller, Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne and Trevor Gray.

Officials only revealed the age of Anger, who is 17 years old.

According to Fox 13, 32-year-old Kenneth White was killed in his truck while riding home from his construction job when when a rock smashed through his car’s windshield.

While no other injuries were reported, four vehicles were also struck with large concrete chunks or rocks.

The teens are expected to be arraigned, Tuesday morning.

A GoFundMe has been created for White’s family in order to pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.