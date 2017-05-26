Teenager auctioning virginity to the highest bidder to pay tuition, purchase car

A teenager in Europe is reportedly selling her virginity on an escort auction website.

The 18-year-old woman, identified only as Kim, decided to auction her virginity to the highest bidder, looking to make at least $112,000 in the “transaction,” Fox 4 reports.

Kim posted on the Cinderella Escorts website that she wants to study in Germany or Austria, and says the funds will go toward housing, tuition, and perhaps a car.

According to the report, Kim found inspiration from a Romanian teenager, who also sold her virginity on the same website for more than $3 million in April.

“Should I give my virginity to a man who later on maybe will break up with me or is it better to take a lot of money instead?” Kim said on the auction site.

Cinderella Escorts is based in Germany, where prostitution is legal, and the company takes 20 percent of any successful auctions, according to The Sun. They claim that doctors “verify” the virginity of the women listed on the site, along with performing psychological tests.