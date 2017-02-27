Teen survives after car flies off parking garage, lands on building

(WSVN) - A Texas teenager survived a seven-story plunge when he accidentally drove his car off the top of a parking garage.

According to Fox 26, the young man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending his car flying off of the garage and landing upside down on top of a building below.

Amazingly, he walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

“Once the vehicle made impact with the building he was able to self extricate, get out of the vehicle, make his way through the debris, crawl out and we got him and transferred him for care to the ambulance,” Houston Fire Captain Al Castillo said.

Hardware store owner Doug Hermance said the car landed on top of his store, causing extensive damage. But he said he’s grateful the teenager is okay.

“It’s unbelievable that anybody lived through that,” Hermance said.

