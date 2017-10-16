Teen sexually assaulted in three separate attacks in under an hour

(WSVN) - A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted three times in under an hour as she walked home from a night out, police in London said.

Fox News reports that the teen became separated from her friends while heading back home just before midnight on Sept. 29.

Metropolitan Police said surveillance footage from multiple street cameras picked up portions of the attacks.

In the first attack, cameras captured video of the victim being carried by the first suspect into a doorway. The man is not seen again on camera, but some of the girl’s clothing were later found in that location.

Shortly after midnight, another camera picked up the girl stumbling down the street, followed by a man on a bicycle. He then attacked her and left her on the side of the road.

Minutes later, she began walking again, with her clothing disheveled. That’s when two or three men approached her in the third attack she suffered that night.

Only after that third attack did a passerby spot the teen lying on the ground “in a state of distress” and called police.

“This is a horrific multiple sexual assault on a young female who was simply making her way home after a night out,” said Det. Inspector Suzanne Jordan in a statement. “We believe two of the three were very serious sexual assaults indeed, are determined to catch the persons responsible for these hideous crimes.”

