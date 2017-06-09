Teen receives guitar from father who died months before birthday

PORT HURON, Mich. (WSVN) — A Michigan teen broke into tears upon realizing that his father who passed away months before bought him a guitar for his 16th birthday.

Video posted to Facebook on Wednesday by Chandler Crow shows her brother, 16-year-old Johnny Crow weeping as he gazes upon a brand new electric guitar his father bought for him..

According to the New York Post, Johnny’s father died unexpectedly from a heart attack in April. However, at some point before his death, he secretly purchased a guitar for his son from the store where Johnny was receiving guitar lessons.

In the video’s caption, Chandler writes that she herself was unaware of the surprise until about a month before, when an instructor showed her the surprise.

“About a month ago I dropped Johnny off at his guitar lesson, and one of the amazing instructors told me there was something I should see,” she wrote on Facebook. “When she showed me I just dropped to my knees, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Chandler said she kept the secret until Johnny’s birthday.

As of Friday afternoon, Chandler’s video has received over 9 million views.

