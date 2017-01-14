Teen kidnapped at birth in Jacksonville reunited with biological parents

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSVN) — A teen who was kidnapped at birth from a Jacksonville hospital nearly two decades ago was reunited with her biological parents in South Carolina, Saturday.

Authorities said Kamiyah Mobley was snatched from the hospital in 1998. Fifty-one-year-old Gloria Williams, who reportedly posed as a nurse and took off with the infant, had been raising her every since.

Mobley grew up believing Williams was her real mother, until DNA tests this week confirmed her identity. Investigators said the suspect used fake documents to establish a new name and identity for the the teen.

Mobley’s parents traveled to Walterboro, S.C. for the emotional reunion.

Her biological father, Craig Aiken, spoke out about reconnecting with his daughter. “You can’t even explain this. You can’t even put it in words,” he said. “It’s hard to deal with this. We’re trying to process. Eighteen years, it’s going to be hard to make that up. Like I said, I just can’t describe it.”

Officials said Mobley is in good health but is overwhelmed by the revelation.

Williams has been charged with kidnapping and interference of custody.

