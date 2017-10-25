Teen charged with 20 sexual assaults accepts 45-day plea deal at juvenile center

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WSVN) — A teen charged with 20 sexual assaults has accepted a plea deal to spend 45 days in a juvenile facility.

According to Fox 2, the unnamed suspect was 14 years old when he sexually assaulted the youngest victim: a 12-year-old.

The parents of the victims are concerned with what will happen after the suspect is released. In every case, the victims claim the teen manipulated them, sometimes forcing his way into their homes and forcing himself onto them, Fox 2 reports.

“He did this to all the girls. He would infiltrate their social media, get all their friends and go to work. He’s a predator. Without a doubt, he is a predator,” said a parent to Fox 2.

The Livingston County prosecutor originally charged the teen as a juvenile with 31 felonies, including 20 counts of sexual assault. However, according to Fox 2, the teen only plead guilty to six felonies as part of the plea deal.

A judge will be ruling soon on whether or not to send the teen through sex rehab upon his release.

