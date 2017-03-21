Teen asks friend’s little sister with Down syndrome to prom in “cheesy” proposal

(WSVN) - A Kansas high school senior came up with a “cheesy” way to ask a friend to prom, and the sweet story behind it is going viral.

Shaedon Wedel, 18, said he had planned on asking his best friend’s sister, Carlie Wittman, to the prom since the beginning of the school year, Q13 Fox reports.

Wedel said it was an easy decision to ask the 15-year-old, who has Down syndrome. He says she is “one of the sweetest gals” he knows.

Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal 🎈😁 pic.twitter.com/z3Lc66YRW3 — Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) March 17, 2017

So Wedel came up with a sweet (or, more appropriately, “savory”) prom proposal: he wore a customized shirt with a Doritos logo, which read, “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito but… I’m going to be cheesy and ask: will you go to prom with me?”

Wittman started tearing up when she read his shirt, and exclaimed “Yes!” as Wedel handed her a bouquet of roses and a bag of Doritos.

Wedel chose the Doritos theme for a reason: they are Wittman’s favorite snack.

“I have known her for 7 years and there has not been a day that I have not seen her eat Doritos,” Wedel said. “She absolutely loves them!”

Wedel said the Wittmans have been like his second family, thanks to his close friendship with Carlie’s brother Carson.

“My main goal is to make her prom as special as possible,” Wedel told CBS News. “She says she wants to be a princess like Cinderella and it would mean everything to make her feel that way.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.