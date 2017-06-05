Teen accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend while showing off graduation gift

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — Police in Tennessee say a 19-year-old woman was killed by the gun her own father gave her boyfriend as a graduation present.

Fox 13 reports that 18-year-old Brennan Fields was passing the gun around to his friends Thursday night when it accidentally fired, hitting his girlfriend, Lucinda Luna, in the stomach.

“They handed it back to him. He was in the process of putting it away and it went off,” said Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Earle Farrell.

Paramedics rushed Luna to the hospital, where she died while undergoing surgery Friday.

Investigators said they do not plan to file charges against Fields.

“It’s just gut-wrenching. It really is,” Farrell said. “Just treat every gun as a loaded gun, lock them up, and make sure the people that have guns know what they’re doing.”

