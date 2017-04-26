Ted Cruz: ‘El Chapo’ should pay for Mexico border wall

(WSVN) - Texas Senator Ted Cruz wants El Chapo to pay for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall between the United States and Mexico, CNN reports.

According to CNN, Cruz believes the $14 billion in assets the U.S. government is trying to get from Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman would be ideal to begin funding of the proposed wall.

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” Cruz reportedly said in a statement. “By leveraging any criminally forfeited assets of El Chapo and his ilk, we can offset the wall’s cost and make meaningful progress toward achieving President Trump’s stated border security objectives.”

CNN reports that Cruz introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act (E.L. C.H.A.P.O. Act) on Monday, which will take any assets the government would get from prosecuting El Chapo and apply the funds towards building the wall.

El Chapo is accused of running an extensive drug trafficking operation, and was extradited to the United States on a list of charges including money laundering and conspiring to commit murder.

The cost of the wall is not clear, but CNN says some estimates place the cost between $12 billion to $22 billion.

