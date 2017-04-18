Tax Day 2017 Freebies and Discounts

Boston Market – Receive a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain drink and a cookie for $10.40

Chuck E. Cheese – Buy an large pizza and get a large cheese pizza FREE. The deal is valid between 4/18 – 4/20 – Click here for more details

Firehouse Subs – Receive a FREE medium sub when you purchase an additional medium or large sub, chips & medium drink. The deal is valid 4/18 – 4/20. Click here for more details

Hooters – Kids eat free with the purchase of $10 or more. Valid through 4/18. Click here for more details

Hungry Howie’s – Get a medium 1 topping pizza for 15 cents when you buy a large 1-topping pizza at menu price. Click here for more details

JetBlue – Owe the IRS money ? Then fill out this form and you could win a free one way ticket.

McDonalds – Buy a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with Cheese and get a second one for 1 penny on 4/18.

Planet Fitness – FREE hydromassages for all ! Members and nonmembers can receive a free hydromassage between 4/15 – 4/22 at participating locations. Click here for more details

Sonic Drive-In – 1/2 price cheeseburgers all day on 4/18. Click here for more details

Sonny’s BBQ – Half price St. Louis Rib dinner with two sides and bread only on 4/18. Click here for more details

World of Beer – Free select beer or $5 off on 4/18. Click here for more details