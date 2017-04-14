Target recalls water-absorbing egg toys

(WSVN) - A discount company store is now recalling water-absorbing Easter egg toys due to potential hazards.

Target has recalled more than 560,000 water-absorbing Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino holiday toys.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the toys could pose a “serious ingestion hazard.” If they are ingested, officials said, the toy could expand inside the child’s body and cause intestinal issues, and may require surgery to remove.

No incidents have been reported, according to the the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Parents can return the toys to any Target store for a full refund.

Each toy was sold for about $1.

