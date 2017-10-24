Target announces new deals ahead of holiday season, promises not to skip Thanksgiving

(WSVN) - As the holiday season approaches, Target has announced a few changes and their plans to accommodate their shoppers during the holiday season.

According to Fox 13, Target announced they will actually wait until the holidays arrive, by waiting until after Thanksgiving to bring in the full Christmas blitz.

“They want us to pause, and be really intentional and recognize Thanksgiving,” Target chief marketing officer Rick Gomez told the Associated Press. “What they don’t want us to do is go right into Christmas. So, we are going to respect that.”

Target also announced that they will bring in more employees to help accommodate their customers.

Also, to help customers save money, Target announced that they will have weekend deals in November and December, along with new curated gifts for men women and children for under $15.

In a press release, Target CEO Brian Cornell said delivering “engaging holiday experiences” inside stores is a key part of the retailer’s strategy this season.

