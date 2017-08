MIAMI (WSVN) - Wine lovers may rejoice over Target’s latest announcement: $5 bottles.

“California Roots,” Target’s inexpensive wine brand, is expected to be launched in 1,000 locations nationwide.

This marks Target’s first exclusive alcohol line, which features three white wines and two reds.

The launch is expected to begin in September.

