Take the high dive: glass-bottom pool hovers 40 stories above ground

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Houston apartment has taken the high life to a whole different level with a glass bottom pool that hovers over the city more than 40 stories above ground level.

The pool at the Market Square Tower Apartments in Houston is taking attractive thrill-seekers to the deep end.

Residents can test the limit with this innovative pool, which sits 40 stories above Houston.

The pool extends about 10 feet away from the building, and for safe measure, it has an eight-inch-thick Plexiglas bottom.

