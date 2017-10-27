SUV crushed after truck fails to clear low-hanging bridge

(WSVN) - A Georgia roadway was temporarily closed off after a truck failed to clear a low-hanging bridge, Monday.

According to authorities, the truck was hauling three other vehicles when it wound up stuck under the bridge along Highway 92 and Southwest Broad Street in Fairburn.

In a photo posted to Facebook by Fairburn Police, the front end of one vehicle could be seen crushed under the structure.

Clearance for the bridge is about 10 feet, according to several signs leading up to the entrance.

The roadway was closed for about an hour as officials worked to clear the chaos.

Police urged motorists to heed the clearance signs and to not take chances.

