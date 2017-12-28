New study shows eating fish makes children smarter

(WSVN) - Do you want smarter kids? Feed them fish!

The University of Pennsylvania study shows that children who eat fish scored nearly 5 IQ points higher in the Wechsler Intelligence Scale, according to Fox News.

The study, which was published last week in Scientific Reports, showed that those who eat fish once a week scored 4.8 points higher on the IQ test than those who seldom or never included fish in their diets.

Researchers also said that children who also only ate fish occasionally still benefited, as they demonstrated better verbal and non-verbal skills and scored an average of 3.3 IQ points higher than those who do not eat fish at all.

“[This research] adds to the growing body of evidence showing that fish consumption has really positive health benefits and should be something more heavily advertised and promoted,” said Professor Jennifer Pinto-Martinone, executive director of Penn’s Center for Public Health Initiatives. “Children should be introduced to it early on.”

Previous studies have shown a relationship between improved intelligence and omega-3, which are the fatty acids in fish.

The scientists involved in the research said their findings also concluded that children who eat fish sleep better and do not wake up as often during the night.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.